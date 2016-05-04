Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:27 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Center for Successful Aging to Mix It Up With Original Musical ‘Senior (musical) Moments’

By Joni Kelly for the Center for Successful Aging | May 4, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.
Robert Lesser and Marilyn Gilbert are two of the show’s distinguished senior performers. Gilbert is the recipient of the 2016 Spirit of Successful Aging Award. (Center for Successful Aging photo)

Senior (musical) Moments,” the fourth annual benefit production for the Center for Successful Aging, follows in the footsteps of very popular “Seniors Have Talent” I and II and “Puttin’ On The Ritz.” This variety show will be performed at 2 pm. Saturday, June 4, 2016, at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, with a fresh theatrical format featuring scenes and musical numbers which explore the joys and challenges of aging in today’s world.

“Senior (musical) Moments” is set in a park, where a fascinating collection of colorful characters meet and share quirky, funny, tender and hopeful life experiences. Topics include the trials of senior dating, the intergenerational communication gaps driven by technology and the importance of reaching out to those who are isolated and imparting wisdom to the next generation.

Conceived and directed by playwright and director Rod Lathim, the show is sure to deliver plenty of humorous and poignant moments pulled from true-to-life experiences that are instantly recognizable by the audience. 

“After three years of successful musical variety show productions, I decided to take a different approach this year,” said Lathim. “‘Senior (musical) Moments’ was lovingly developed through research and personal experience. Though we are only scratching the surface of human interaction, we hope that this ‘day in the park’ will provide familiar moments that will make you smile, reminisce and ponder.”

The show features a multi-generational company of senior and young actors, singers and musicians, many with impressive performance careers.

This year’s stellar cast includes Barbara Brown, Cheers! Quartet, Gerrie Fausett, John Fink, Forest Finn, Marilyn Gilbert, Carolyn Kimball Holmquist, Robert Lesser, Bruce MacKenzie, Bette Maxfield, Julie McLeod, Luke Mullen, Gil Rosas, Wesley Walker, Suzanne Wedow, Wilson Smith and Viena Zeitler.

“Senior (musical) Moments” opens with Minnie Rose, who despite her bag-lady aesthetic delivers “Yoda-esque” aphorisms. (Center for Successful Aging photo)

From the slightly-wacky “Yoda-esque” bag lady welcome wagon, Minnie Rose, to the Peanut’s Lucy Van Pelt-inspired advice booth and a special “(Jammin’) Tea (Mash-up) for Two,” the common thread throughout the show is that no matter the age, we all need the three A’s: acknowledgement, acceptance and appreciation.

“The production promises laughter, great vintage and contemporary music and maybe a few tears,” Lathim said. 

“Senior (musical) Moments” is a mission-driven benefit event that theatrically brings to life many of the issues that Center for Successful Aging’s clients deal with daily. By humanizing these issues onstage, both the organization and director hope to touch people on a deep level with compassion and humor. Now in its fourth year, this event is the only major fundraiser for the nonprofit organization.

“We are very fortunate to have such a wealth of artists here in Santa Barbara who are willing to donate their time and talent to participate in our event,” said Bobbi Kroot, chairman of the Center for Successful Aging’s board of directors. “This event raises the funds needed to sustain CSA for the entire year, allowing us to continue providing vital services to the senior community, and making them affordable for everyone.”

This year’s show will also celebrate the many accomplishments — in both the arts and law — of longtime Montecito resident, Marilyn Gilbert as she receives the 2016 Spirit of Successful Aging award.

This honor, now in its third year, is presented to an individual who embodies the mission of CSA — to live life with zest and a commitment to community — at any age.

“This year’s choice came to us easily and unanimously,” said Kroot. “We chose Marilyn because she has given so unselfishly of her time and talents to so many organizations, including nonprofits and individuals in this community.”

Born in Passaic, N.J., Gilbert began her long career in the arts at the age of five and has never stopped. Singing and music have been pillars of her life, and she has performed in operas and concerts and on television and radio ever since.

Gilbert and her husband, Nathan Rundlett, founded The Santa Barbara Grand Opera (now called Opera Santa Barbara) and subsequently formed Marette Productions, which assisted young singers and other nonprofit organizations.

Her passion also led her to the study of law. Following volunteer work overseas for the U.S. Army and Red Cross, Gilbert attended UC Los Angeles to earn an undergraduate degree and practiced as an attorney for over 20 years as a civil rights litigator in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and in the Federal Court in Los Angeles.

Gilbert’s favorite saying is: “Music and justice — both seek harmony in the universe.” 

Tickets for “Senior (musical) Moments” are $102.50 for VIP patron admission (reserved front section seating); $22.50 for general admission; and $12.50 for child admission. All tickets include a $2.50 per ticket facility fee and are on sale now.

The show is at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, however, tickets also will be on sale at the Lobero Theatre box office, by calling 805.963.0761or visiting www.lobero.com.

For additional information about the show, visit www.seniormusicalmoments.org. For more about the Center for Successful Aging, visit www.csasb.org or call 805.898.8080.

Joni Kelly is a communications representative for the Center for Successful Aging.

 
