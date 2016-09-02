Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:02 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Center for the Performing Arts Appoints David Grossman as Director of Community Engagement

By Carrie Cooper for the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts | September 2, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.
David Grossman Click to view larger
David Grossman (Courtesy photo)

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce the appointment of David Grossman as director of community engagement.

The director of community engagement is one of five directors at the SBCPA and is responsible for planning and implementation of growth strategies, including cultivation of new funding sources for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.

“With the SBCPA’s increased focus on community engagement activities, we are pleased to bring on board a full-time director who is as qualified and experienced as Grossman to ensure the Jurkowitz Center’s continued growth,” said Dr. Craig Springer, president of the SBCPA and Chrisman Executive Director of The Granada Theatre.

“He will be an important liaison connecting the SBCPAto the Santa Barbara community, by expanding the network of community organizations that partner with our Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement,” he said.

Grossman previously served four years as the executive director for the Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra Association, leading corporate administration, marketing, fund development and the association’s education programs.

Grossman is a veteran executive in both the for-profit and nonprofit arenas. He transitioned from a professional studio musician to corporate management when he became senior vice president for Paramount/CBS Television Music. In that role for 17 years, Grossman oversaw music clearance, business affairs, creative affairs and union negotiations.

Grossman spent an additional 5 years as the executive vice-president of The Recording Academy (best known as the organization behind the Grammy Awards), where he managed international licensing and business development. He was also the principal liaison to, and board member of, the Grammy Museum at L.A. Live.

Grossman has garnered numerous acknowledgements for his record producing, ASCAP/BMI and Emmy Awards and the distinguished alumni award from Berklee College of Music.

He holds an undergraduate degree from Berklee College of Music in Boston, an MBA from Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., and a certificate in nonprofit leadership from Fielding Graduate University.

For additional information about the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement or The Granada Theatre, call 805.899.3000 or visit www.granadasb.org.

Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.

 
