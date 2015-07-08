Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens Welcomes 125 Baby Chicks

Advice

The Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens has received 125 baby chicks from Fresno.

We are very excited to have our new additions. The baby chicks will not only provide Fairview Gardens with eggs but they will be a source of pest control, weed control and fertility. We plan to have a couple of mobile systems where we can rotate them through the orchard and fields to eat insects and weed seeds as well as increase fertility with their droppings. We should start seeing egg production from our new chicks in October!

There are many different chicken varieties. Please come by the farm and see our new additions:

» 15 Black Austrolorp

» 20 Buff Orpington — golden and very friendly

» 25 Rhode Island Red — really good foragers and find lots of insects

» 25 Black Sex Link

» 15 Ameraucana — lay blue/green eggs

The Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens is a 12½-acre, 100-plus-year-old farm that is open to the public. Guests are encouraged to take a self-guided tour or arrange with our staff for your school or organization to have an hour guided educational tour. Our mission is to build critical connections between community, agriculture and education. We run summer and after-school camps and provide a venue for a variety of classes and workshops. We provide the community with organically grown fruits and vegetables at local farmers’ markets, our CSA (community supported agriculture).

— Angela Miller-Bevan represents the Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens.