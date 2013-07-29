Center for Performing Arts Offers Donors Prime Viewing of Fiesta Parade

As Santa Barbara prepares for the Fiesta festivities that surround Old Spanish Days, the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to once again host “Parades at The Granada Theatre.”

The organization has invited all current donors to watch El Desfile Histórico, the historic Fiesta Parade, this Friday, Aug. 2, in front of the theater’s marquee on State Street, where they will have prime seating for parade viewing.

The Fiesta Parade is one of the largest equestrian parades in the United States and a much beloved annual event in Santa Barbara. Contributors to the SBCPA’s Annual Fund, at any level, are invited to bring their families to enjoy special seating on State Street and visit inside the theater for refreshments during the Fiesta Parade.

Parades at The Granada Theatre begin a new SBCPA tradition welcoming everyone to participate in sustaining and celebrating Santa Barbara arts and culture. These opportunities build a broader base of support within the community and engage supporters with the nonprofit Granada Theatre in a family-friendly way.



This year, the Granada Theatre is pleased to sponsor a carriage in the parade featuring SBCPA founding board members Susan Gulbransen (current board president of KDB 93.7FM), and Joan Rutkowski (current board chairwoman of Opera Santa Barbara).

Rutkowski and Gulbransen have been working together for several decades along with many other enlightened community leaders such as Sarah and Roger Chrisman, Sara Miller McCune, and Michael and Anne Towbes to build a thriving Santa Barbara arts and culture nonprofit sector for the benefit of current and future generations. They joined together and set their sights on the restoration of the Granada Theatre in 1997, and through teamwork and sustained dedication the community’s vision came to fruition in the spring of 2008 when the theater reopened and as the town’s grand center for the performing arts.



Parades at The Granada Theatre are presented with the generous help of Kevin and Nancy O’Connor (Nancy is a current board member of the SBCPA) and by the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement as part of its goal to open the Granada Theatre to the entire community. The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement was established by Morrie and Irma Jurkowitz, longtime Santa Barbara community members who previously owned the Granada Theatre and were instrumental in establishing the SBCPA, the nonprofit entrusted with the care and operation of the historic theater.



For more information about Parades at The Granada Theatre and the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement, contact director of development Kristi Newton at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.899.3000 x130, or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.