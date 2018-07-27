Incarcerated Youth, UCSB Students Perform in Center Stage Theater’s Odyssey Project

​Incarcerated youth will perform alongside undergraduate students from the University of California, Santa Barbara in a retelling of Homer's ​Odyssey​ at ​Center Stage Theater​ on ​Aug. 5.



Growing out of an undergraduate course taught by Dr. Michael Morgan at UC Santa Barbara, ​The Odyssey Project is a collaborative theater process between youth from Los Prietos Boys Camp, a juvenile detention facility in Santa Barbara county, and undergraduate students from UCSB.

Using the template of Homer's Odyssey​​, the participants gather at the camp and on the university campus to explore the mythic elements in their lives.

Supported by a network of university and community mentors including a mask maker, a mime artist, a dance choreographer and an animation artist, they reconstruct Homer's epic poem in their own voices, using their own life stories.

The project leads to a public performance at a professional theater. Everyone on this creative journey is a heroic figure: each of their stories is validated, elevated to the mythic dimensions of Homer's original.

The project is designed to honor youth in identifying their heroic life mission and in mapping a course of action. It employs theater arts as a strategy for inspiring life affirming choices.

In doing so, The Odyssey Project seeks to demonstrate how artistic cooperation transcends class, racial and social barriers; and how art, with rehabilitation, serves as an alternative to incarceration and penalty.



Tickets for the August 5, 2018 performance of The Odyssey Project are available through Center Stage Theater in Santa Barbara, CA.



Contact The Center Stage Theater Box Office by phone at 805.963.­0408 or online here.