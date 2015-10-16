Central City Swing Band to Full Big Band to Orcutt

Advice

The Central City Swing Band will perform their annual Fall Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015.

The concert will feature instrumental arrangements as well as vocal arrangements sung by Mitch Latting. Music will range from 1940s nostalgic swing band arrangements to modern jazz and swing arrangements.

The band features 18 musicians in a standard big-band configuration: five saxophones, four trombones, four trumpets or flugelhorns and piano, guitar, bass and drums.

There is no advanced sale of tickets, and there is no admission charge for this event. There is a donation basket in the lobby, and any donations are split equally between the Church and the band’s music acquisition fund.

The concert will take place at the Unity Chapel of Light Church, 1165 Stubblefield Road in Orcutt, Calif. There is very comfortable seating in the Church and plenty of free parking.

For more information regarding the Central City Swing Band or this concert, please call 805.929.0552 or visit the band’s website at http://centralcityswing.com.

— The Central City Swing Band, led by Bob Swayze, has been performing on the Central Coast for many years.