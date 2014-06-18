Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 5:37 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Business

Central Coast Advisor Daniel Sheehan Joins Retirement Benefits Group

By Retirement Benefits Group | June 18, 2014 | 3:17 p.m.

Retirement Benefits Group LLC, a retirement plan consulting and wealth management advisory firm with more than $10 billion in assets under management as of Wednesday, proudly announces the addition of retirement plan advisor Daniel Sheehan, CFP, AIF, RLP, to its professional staff.

Sheehan is based in San Luis Obispo and will offer retirement plan services and wealth management strategies to clients on the Central Coast and beyond.

Sheehan has more than 20 years of experience working in the corporate financial advisory, financial planning and wealth advisory fields, which has provided him with a deep understanding of financial markets, products and regulations. His focus as a retirement plan advisor is to ensure that trustees are diligently managing their personal fiduciary liability and that employees are properly preparing for retirement.

“I am incredibly excited to join the experienced and respected team of advisors at Retirement Benefits Group,” Sheehan said. “RBG’s approach to business, along with their extensive and positive industry recognition made me confident that this was the kind of firm I wanted to be associated with, especially as I aim to grow my business and advise larger plans."

Sheehan entered the financial services industry in 1992 after working in the commercial printing paper and computer fields for more than 10 years, following an honorable career in the U.S. Navy. Six years later, he founded Sheehan Life Planning, which offered services in wealth management, estate planning and investment and asset protection advice. Over the course of his career, he has helped hundreds of business owners, individuals and their families work towards their financial goals.

“We are very pleased to welcome Daniel to the team,” said Michael Castner, PPC, PRP, principal at Retirement Benefits Group. “His diverse background and extensive experience will not only benefit our clients, but will help RBG to expand beyond our current market.”

Sheehan earned his bachelor of business administration degree in finance from Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y. He is a Certified Financial Planner, Accredited Investment Fiduciary and a Registered Life Planner. Sheehan also holds his Series 7, 63 and 65 registrations through LPL Financial and has his California insurance license.

