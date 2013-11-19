Central Coast Bioneers Conference Inspires Change, Dialogue

The 2013 Central Coast Bioneers Conference is a wrap, and accolades and outcomes are still coming in.

Mark DiMaggio and his students from Paso Robles High School attended the events on Friday at a discounted student rate.

“My students and I came away encouraged, inspired and with a better understanding of the issues ahead of us,” he said. “The kids want to make this a Paso High annual event.”

Agricultural ecologist and ethnobotanist Gary Nabhan calls Bioneers the most innovative forum in the world, combining programs on social justice, food justice and environmental justice.

“Because they paint that larger context,” Nabhan said, “we are reminded it’s not enough to have an organic farm if your organic farm is pumping groundwater with fossil fuel or mistreating its laborers. Because they take the whole view, [Bioneers] is probably the most important dialogue going on in North America.”

For the last four years, local nonprofit Ecologistics Inc. has brought the 24-year-old national Bioneers conference to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Monterey counties via its Central Coast Bioneers Conference. National Bioneers speakers were shown via video, and this year featured inspiring speakers such as green building luminary Jason McLennan, who described his latest project, a six-story “living office building” in Seattle that generates its own power, catches its own water, recycles its own wastewater and uses composting toilets.

Approximately 425 people came from all over SLO County, from the Santa Barbara area and from as far away as Boulder Creek, Southern California, Tucson and Phoenix to take part in the three-day celebration of ideas. Angel Fernández, who is visiting from Spain and received a scholarship to attend his first conference, called it an eye-opener.

“The traces of information will be registered at the molecular level,” he said.

Other attendees wrote that the conference was “life-changing, beautiful and soul-satisfying,” and that they came away “re-energized and inspired to keep working on a variety of endeavors.”

“It is very satisfying to expose people to a whole new way of thinking and watch their faces light up with the possibilities,” conference organizer Stacey Hunt said.

She also finds very rewarding the lasting outcomes generated by connections made at the conference. One example this year was inspired by One World Everybody Eats founder Denise Cerreta, who was in San Luis Obispo to talk about her concept of community cafes. Bliss Café owners Palaka Sauer and David Fintel decided to take up the challenge and offer a pay-what-you-can Community Café once a month.

“We, too, became inspired by Denise,” Hunt said, adding that Ecologistics offered pay-what-you-can-afford pricing for the Bioneers conference the last two weeks before the event.

Another of the 16 local workshops was “Electric Drive by ’25: Catalyzing Mass Adoption of Electric Vehicles on the Central Coast.” Ecologistics sent 175 free tickets out to city and county leaders in all three of its venue counties to attend the workshop, presented by climate change expert Ethan Elkind, who has a joint appointment with the UC Berkeley and UCLA Schools of Law.

Attending was SLO City Councilman John Ashbaugh, who said, “It is clear that a network of charging stations is required in order for the market for electric vehicles to expand to a meaningful size. I'm following this issue closely, and I would like to see SLO take the lead in this matter.”

Another outcome was reported by Courtney Mellblom, who led a field trip to The Ranch, a program of United Cerebral Palsy of San Luis Obispo for special-needs adults at the Jewish Community Center. Mellblom helps operate the horticulture program, which teaches the clients how to farm the quarter-acre garden, orchard and lavender field.

“One of the Cal Poly students on the Bioneers field trip came up to me afterwards,” Mellblom said, “and offered to make his senior project constructing raised planting beds that would be wheelchair accessible.”

Students and teachers from Outside Now Nature Academy were among a group of 24 who rolled out of the Monday Club at 7 a.m. Oct. 24 for the pre-conference field trip to the Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve on Monterey Bay. A docent was in each of the two vans to provide information about the Salinas River and its tributaries as the party headed north. Once at the reserve, attendees watched a Salinas River flyover created in Google Earth by naturalist Grey Hayes, who works at the Reserve. They collected water from the estuary in plankton nets and examined it under telescopes in the lab, thrilled to see the incredible array of tiny life in a single drop.

Back at the Monday Club, the front and back lawns were filled with 26 exhibitors in the Green Marketplace. Sandra Napua from Pedego Central Coast, a new electric bicycle dealer in Avila Beach, brought several of her bikes to the conference to demo. Brave souls were topped with a helmet and sent off to toodle around the streets behind the Vet’s Hall to test out the gear.

“We had a lot of interested people who had fun test driving the bikes,” said Napua, who during the down times had time to attend the conference. “I was blown away by the national Bioneers speakers,” she said, “especially [Green for All Executive Director] Phaedra Ellis Lamkins.”

Other exhibitors offered tastes of gluten-free goodies, displayed vertical gardens or offered services, such as energy audits.

“All through the next year we will continue to hear about changes people have made in their lives based on something they saw or heard at the conference,” Hunt said. “People have written to tell us they installed solar panels on their homes after taking our Green Home Tour, or started buying their produce from a CSA after attending our Organic Farm Tour.”

As one happy participant wrote, “Creating a forum that enables so many inter-connections to surface and flourish is incredibly empowering to the community.”

— Stacey Hunt is a conference organizer for Central Coast Bioneers.