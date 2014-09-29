Central Coast Bioneers Conference Will Explore Our Blue Minds

Four water-related events are among the featured workshops and keynote talks at the 2014 Central Coast Bioneers Conference, scheduled for Oct. 24-25 at the San Luis Obispo Grange Hall. As we end a third year of drought and rationing is implemented, water is much on the minds of all Central Coast residents.

On Friday morning, Oct. 23, a field trip to Kukkula Winery in Paso Robles will show us "The Future of Farming."

Kevin Jussila, owner of Kukkula, farms 33 acres of walnuts and 49 acres of vines without irrigation. He has eight acres of French varietal olives that are minimally watered through a drip system.

To put this in perspective, Jussila’s 80-acre parcel, including the winery facility, tasting room and residence, uses about 80,000 gallons of water per year, compared with an average of 250,000 gallons per week at neighboring, irrigated vineyards. Jussila will talk about his research into dry farming best practices and how he and the plants make it work. Participants will enjoy lunch and wine tasting at the winery.

On Saturday afternoon, Oct. 24, Sierra Club Angeles Chapter Water Committee chair Charming Evelyn will provide alternatives to Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed Giant Bay Delta Tunnels, which would divert Delta-bound water from the Sacramento River and accelerate the decline of the largest estuary on the West Coast.

“California needs a statewide water policy that gives all residents adequate clean drinking water, respects and protects our rivers, streams, bays and deltas, and supports a sustainable economy,” state the December 2013 Sierra Club White Paper on the subject. We do not have to pit environmental issues against jobs creation. Alternatives will be discussed about how we can have it all.

Also on Saturday, Ecologistics will present its annual "Dreaming the Salinas" workshop, as part of its region-based restoration and conservation initiative to restore the Salinas River.

This year, Gretchen Hayes, a scientist, environmental planner and principal with Tessera Sciences, will take the stage with Devin Best of the Upper Salinas-Las Tablas Resource Conservation District, and Bob Fredenburg, chief consultant for the California State Assembly Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Material to vision a Salinas River that runs free from the mountains to the sea. Hayes was instrumental in the Napa River Rutherford Reach Restoration Project, a private-public partnership that was successful in funding and implementing a watershed management plan for the Napa River.

Finally on Saturday, Oct. 25, the recorded National Bioneers keynote talk by award-winning scientist, eco-activist and author Wallace “J” Nichols “I Wish You Water” will be shown. According to Wallace, the cognitive and emotional benefits of healthy oceans and waterways have been celebrated through art, song, romance and poetry throughout human history. He will dive deeper and explore our “blue minds” through the dual lenses of evolutionary biology and cognitive science, reminding us that we are water.

Tickets to the conference and more information about other activities at the conference can be found online by clicking here. Tickets can also be purchased at Earth Tones in Paso Robles, Bambu Batu in San Luis Obispo or Volumes of Pleasure in Los Osos.

Ecologistics Inc., a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, hosts the annual Central Coast Bioneers Conference in San Luis Obispo every October. Other projects include the Dreaming the Salinas Initiative, the Community Café project in conjunction with the SLO County Food System Coalition, and the SLO Down Cancer project with the Noor Clinic to provide free cancer screening for residents of SLO County. Ecologistics also operates the Blue C Community Garden in Los Osos.

— Stacey Hunt represents Central Coast Bioneers.