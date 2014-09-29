Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:37 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Bioneers Conference Will Explore Our Blue Minds

By Stacey Hunt for Central Coast Bioneers | September 29, 2014 | 8:54 a.m.

Four water-related events are among the featured workshops and keynote talks at the 2014 Central Coast Bioneers Conference, scheduled for Oct. 24-25 at the San Luis Obispo Grange Hall. As we end a third year of drought and rationing is implemented, water is much on the minds of all Central Coast residents.

J Nichols
Wallace “J” Nichols

On Friday morning, Oct. 23, a field trip to Kukkula Winery in Paso Robles will show us "The Future of Farming."

Kevin Jussila, owner of Kukkula, farms 33 acres of walnuts and 49 acres of vines without irrigation. He has eight acres of French varietal olives that are minimally watered through a drip system.

To put this in perspective, Jussila’s 80-acre parcel, including the winery facility, tasting room and residence, uses about 80,000 gallons of water per year, compared with an average of 250,000 gallons per week at neighboring, irrigated vineyards. Jussila will talk about his research into dry farming best practices and how he and the plants make it work. Participants will enjoy lunch and wine tasting at the winery.

On Saturday afternoon, Oct. 24, Sierra Club Angeles Chapter Water Committee chair Charming Evelyn will provide alternatives to Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed Giant Bay Delta Tunnels, which would divert Delta-bound water from the Sacramento River and accelerate the decline of the largest estuary on the West Coast.

“California needs a statewide water policy that gives all residents adequate clean drinking water, respects and protects our rivers, streams, bays and deltas, and supports a sustainable economy,” state the December 2013 Sierra Club White Paper on the subject. We do not have to pit environmental issues against jobs creation. Alternatives will be discussed about how we can have it all.

Also on Saturday, Ecologistics will present its annual "Dreaming the Salinas" workshop, as part of its region-based restoration and conservation initiative to restore the Salinas River.

This year, Gretchen Hayes, a scientist, environmental planner and principal with Tessera Sciences, will take the stage with Devin Best of the Upper Salinas-Las Tablas Resource Conservation District, and Bob Fredenburg, chief consultant for the California State Assembly Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Material to vision a Salinas River that runs free from the mountains to the sea. Hayes was instrumental in the Napa River Rutherford Reach Restoration Project, a private-public partnership that was successful in funding and implementing a watershed management plan for the Napa River.

Finally on Saturday, Oct. 25, the recorded National Bioneers keynote talk by award-winning scientist, eco-activist and author Wallace “J” Nichols “I Wish You Water” will be shown. According to Wallace, the cognitive and emotional benefits of healthy oceans and waterways have been celebrated through art, song, romance and poetry throughout human history. He will dive deeper and explore our “blue minds” through the dual lenses of evolutionary biology and cognitive science, reminding us that we are water.

Tickets to the conference and more information about other activities at the conference can be found online by clicking here. Tickets can also be purchased at Earth Tones in Paso Robles, Bambu Batu in San Luis Obispo or Volumes of Pleasure in Los Osos.

Ecologistics Inc., a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, hosts the annual Central Coast Bioneers Conference in San Luis Obispo every October. Other projects include the Dreaming the Salinas Initiative, the Community Café project in conjunction with the SLO County Food System Coalition, and the SLO Down Cancer project with the Noor Clinic to provide free cancer screening for residents of SLO County. Ecologistics also operates the Blue C Community Garden in Los Osos.

— Stacey Hunt represents Central Coast Bioneers.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 