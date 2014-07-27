Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens Elects New Officers

Jim Talbott of Santa Maria was elected president of the Board of Directors of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens at the annual meeting held in July to serve during the fiscal year 2014-2015.

Talbott has served on the board for three years. In 2013-2014, he served as vice president and chairman of the Planning and Allocations Committee. He is the executive director of SMOOTH, a dial-a-ride service for the elderly and disabled in Santa Maria.

Bob Putman of Nipomo has been elected board secretary and Randy Harris of San Luis Obispo was elected as board treasurer.

“This year begins with the challenge to work with decreasing federal monies to meet the increasing needs of older persons,” Talbott said. “It is becoming increasingly difficult to meet the needs of senior citizens because funding is declining, and yet the needs are increasing.

“Needs of senior citizens are increasing due to numerous factors, such as increasing numbers of the old-old, reduced personal incomes due to the continuing recession and increasing housing costs,” he continued. “As president of this board, I will work with the board members and the foundation to generate local revenues to address the needs for services for the frail and vulnerable among us.”

The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens serves as the Area Agency on Aging, Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) and Senior Information and Referral Program for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. As the Area Agency on Aging, the agency is responsible for the allocation of monies from the Older Americans Act.

“There are vacancies on the Board of Directors and the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council,” Talbott added. “Anyone interested in working with us to address the needs of senior citizens is invited to contact us and join us in our efforts.”

Click here for more information, or call 805.925.9554, 805.965.3288, 805.541.0384 or 1.800.510.2020.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman is executive director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.