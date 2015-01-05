Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens Hosting Open House for Prospective Volunteers

The Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens will host an Open House to recruit volunteers for its programs at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 23 at its office at 528 S. Broadway in Santa Maria.

“At this Open House, current volunteers will share their experiences with the AAA Advisory Council, Senior Connection and HICAP,” said Amy Mallett, chair of the AAA Advisory Council. "Volunteers are important in the operational success of these three vital services to the residents of the Central Coast.

“It is essential to the success of these programs to continue to secure new volunteers to help meet the needs in our community. Currently, we are recruiting for each of these programs. Each of these programs addresses different needs and have a variety of volunteer opportunities.

“The Senior Connection is a specialized senior citizen Information & Referral service that is telephone based. In other words, volunteers are needed to help answer questions posed by callers regarding services for parents or other family members. HICAP assists Medicare beneficiaries with issues regarding Medicare, supplemental insurance, prescription drug benefits and long term care insurance. Volunteers are needed to meet with Medicare beneficiaries one on one to resolve problems.”

The Area Agency on Aging is recruiting for members for its Advisory Council, an advocacy body empowered by the Older Americans Act. This group meets monthly in Santa Maria to review legislation, study issues and be an advocate for older people.

All people interested in learning more about these services and the potential for volunteering are welcome to attend the Open House on Jan. 23.

For additional information, contact Mallett or Joyce Ellen Lippman, AAA director, at 805.925.9554 or 800.510.2020.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman is director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens-Area Agency on Aging.