Central Coast Democrats Choose Salud Carbajal For Congress

By Cory Black for Salud Carbajal | February 2, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Salud Carbajal received 83 percent of Central Coast Democratic activists votes Jan. 30, 2016, in the California Democratic Party’s pre-endorsement conference.

The tremendous support for Carbajal all but guarantees that he will be the party’s endorsed candidate in the race to replace Congresswoman Lois Capps. The endorsement will be finalized when California Democrats gather for their state convention in February. 


 
“I am thrilled to be the choice of the Central Coast Democrats. These grassroots activists are the backbone of our party, working on the front lines every day to support candidates and advancing issues that will move our communities and our country forward," Carbajal said. "I am honored to have their support and look forward to working with them in this campaign on advancing our plans to strengthen the middle class and protect our unique communities.”

The final vote tally was 95 votes for Salud Carbajal, 11 votes for Helene Schneider, 9 votes for No Endorsement and 0 votes for Bill Ostrander. Voters at the pre-endorsement conference all live within the 24th Congressional District and are active with local Democratic clubs and organizations.

“Salud Carbajal has been a champion for the issues and causes that are at the core of the Democratic Party, expanding the middle class, equal pay for women and protecting our environment," said Santa Barbara County Democratic Party Chair Daraka Larimore-Hall. "The party’s grassroots activists overwhelmingly chose Salud Carbajal for Congress as the California Democratic Party’s choice because of his track record of bringing people together to advance these issues and his commitment to fighting for the Central Coast.” 

Other community and elected leaders already endorsing Salud Carbajal for Congress include:

» Lois Capps, U.S. Congressmember

» Das Williams, California State Assemblymember

» Kamala Harris, California Attorney General

» Alex Padilla, Secretary of State

» Tom Torlakson, Superintendent of Public Instruction

» Jack O’Connell, Superintendent of Public Instruction, ret.

» Gary Hart, Secretary of Education, ret.

» Joyce Dudley, Santa Barbara County District Attorney

» Harry Hagen, Santa Barbara County Treasurer-Tax Collector –Public Administrator

» Robert Geis, Santa Barbara County Auditor Controller

» Bruce Gibson, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor

» Janet Wolf, Santa Barbara County Supervisor

» Steve Bennett, Ventura County Supervisor

» Kathy Long, Ventura County Supervisor

» John Zaragoza, Ventura County Supervisor

» Jan Marx, San Luis Obispo Mayor

» Carlyn Christianson, San Luis Obispo Councilmember

» Dan Riviore, San Luis Obispo Councilmember

» John Ashbaugh, San Luis Obispo Councilmember

» Jeff Lee, Grover Beach Mayor Pro Tem

» Mariam Shah, Grover Beach City Councilmember

» Gregg Carty, Carpinteria Mayor

» Fred Shaw, Carpinteria Vice-Mayor

» Al Clark, Carpinteria Councilmember

» Brad Stein, Carpinteria Councilmember

» Michael Bennett, Goleta Councilmember

» Gregg Hart, Santa Barbara Councilmember

» Cathy Murrillo, Santa Barbara Councilmember

» Terri Zuniga, Santa Maria Councilmember

» Marty Blum, Santa Barbara City College Trustee

» Tony Winterbauer, Hope Elementary School District Trustee

» Diana Perez, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Trustee

» Pat Harris, San Luis Obispo County Democratic Central Committee Chair

» Daraka Larimore-Hall, Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee Chair

» Thom Tibor, Ventura County Democratic Central Committee Chair 

Cory Black represents Salud Carbajal.

 
