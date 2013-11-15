Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:06 pm | Fair with Haze 63º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Elementary, Junior High Schools to Compete in Weekend Robotics Tournament

By Ty Fredriks for Orcutt Academy High School | November 15, 2013 | 1:23 p.m.

Twenty-three teams of elementary and junior high school students from the Santa Maria Valley and all over the Central Coast will be competing in a robotics tournament hosted by the Orcutt Academy High School robotics team this Saturday at Lakeview Junior High School in Orcutt.

Competition will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude by 4:30 p.m. Teams from as far away as Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo will compete at this Los Angeles Region FIRST Lego League Championship Qualifying Tournament being held for the second time on the Central Coast.

Many of the teams are mentored by the OAHS Robotics team members in rudimentary programming and electrical skills for this year’s challenge and coached by the students’ parents and teachers. This competition is part of the FIRST Lego League program and is the first of its kind on the Central Coast. The competition has three components: robot design, research project and core values. The Robot Game and Project are what teams do, and the core values guide teams through the experience.

In the 2013 NATURE’S FURY Challenge, over 200,000 children ages 9 to 16 from over 70 countries will explore the awe-inspiring storms, quakes, waves and more that we call natural disasters. The game requires the students’ machines to perform tasks that help people and families protect themselves from natural disasters while acting only upon the preprogrammed commands of students.

“I am glad that the OAHS Robotics team can increase the interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education in younger students," OAHS robotics team faculty advisor Ty Fredriks said. "These young engineers are fired up about being able to show off their awesome robots and inspiring projects!”

The project requires the students choose a community in which a natural disaster may occur, identify a problem that may occur because of that natural disaster, and then devise an innovative solution to prepare or protect humans from that disaster. The core values that the students take away from the experience are that helping each other is the foundation of teamwork, and that friendly competition and mutual gain are not mutually exclusive.

The robots are made using a Lego product known as NXT MindStorm, and the game is played on a 96-inch-by-48-inch table made for the challenge. All FIRST Robotics Events are free for spectators, and all interested families are invited to come enjoy the competition from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

— Ty Fredriks is a science teacher and Lego competition organizer for Orcutt Academy High School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 