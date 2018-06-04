Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:06 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Fall Poker Classic Set for Nov. 9 at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | November 1, 2013 | 5:14 p.m.

The Chumash Casino Resort will hold its largest poker tournament of the year, the $75,000 Central Coast Fall Poker Classic, at 9 a.m. Nov. 9 in the resort’s Samala Showroom.

The entry fee is $200 for the No-Limit Texas Hold’em tournament, which is open to participants age 18 or older. And while the guaranteed prize pool is $75,000, specific payout amounts won’t be determined until the field is set on Nov. 9.

“It’s one of the biggest events we do each year, which means it’s a great opportunity to see all of our regular players and a lot of new faces in one room for one great tournament,” said Ian Adams, poker manager at the Chumash Casino Resort. “It’s our largest guaranteed prize pool of the year, so we’re expecting to have another large turnout.”

The Central Coast Fall Poker Classic is one of two large tournaments the Chumash Casino Resort hosts each year in its showroom. Each entrant starts with 10,000 chips and, after a one-hour opening round, the blinds increase every 30 minutes.

Last year, more than 500 players packed the Samala Showroom for the one-day tournament. Linus Dahlstroem, then a 19-year-old Santa Barbara City College student, reached the final table and chose to split the remaining prize pool with his nine competitors. He emerged as the big winner, walking away with more than $10,000, while the other nine accepted payouts starting at $3,612.

To register for this year’s Central Coast Fall Poker Classic, visit the Chumash Casino Resort Poker Room or call 800.248.6274. Click here for a schedule of daily tournaments offered at the casino.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. The casino’s gaming floor is open 24/7 and features 2,000 slot machines, dozens of table games, bingo, poker, and daily cash and prize giveaways.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist at the Chumash Casino Resort.

 

