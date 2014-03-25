Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:26 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Helping Hands to Collect, Sort Supplies for Local Foodbanks

By Jeff Lind for Central Coast Helping Hands | March 25, 2014 | 10:33 a.m.

Central Coast Helping Hands has teamed up with the Foodbanks in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County and 5 Cities Homeless Coalition to stock their shelves with food and much-needed first aid supplies.

“The current drought conditions are having an impact on the amount of produce available to the Foodbank for meeting the needs of the community. We have to purchase more food than in the past, which requires increased financial resources,” said Judith Monte, development manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “The assistance from Central Coast Helping Hands and other community members joining this special endeavor will certainly make a difference in our efforts.”

The Foodbank provides some level of assistance to one out of every four people in Santa Barbara County. Due to the Foodbank’s food sourcing capabilities, every dollar donated results in eight meals worth of food provided to those in need.

The Foodbank provides some level of assistance to one out of every four people in Santa Barbara County.

The food collection and sorting day will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 26 with a barbecue for all participants afterward. Donation and work locations will be at St. Joseph High School, 4120 South Bradley Road, and Orcutt and Arroyo Grande High School, 495 Valley Road at Arroyo Grande. The public is invited to drop off food donations at one of these sites. If they can stay and help sort food and assemble first aid kits, even better.

Community volunteers will also conduct repairs at St. Joseph’s High School, The Dunes Center and Historic Jail in Guadalupe. Others will participate in Serve Santa Maria Day at the Abel Maldonado Center.

Partnering with the Arroyo Grande in Bloom Club, landscaping and maintenance will take place at the Arroyo Grande Women’s Shelter and the Arroyo Grande Community Gardens providing many opportunities for people just like you to serve. To volunteer or for additional information, click here or just show up and help serve as long as you can.

For more information about Central Coast Helping Hands and the April 26 event, please contact Jeff Lind at 805.441.7530. Questions regarding the Foodbank’s efforts can be directed to Monte at 805.937.3422 x106.

— Jeff Lind is a publicist representing Central Coast Helping Hands.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 