Central Coast Helping Hands to Collect, Sort Supplies for Local Foodbanks

Central Coast Helping Hands has teamed up with the Foodbanks in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County and 5 Cities Homeless Coalition to stock their shelves with food and much-needed first aid supplies.

“The current drought conditions are having an impact on the amount of produce available to the Foodbank for meeting the needs of the community. We have to purchase more food than in the past, which requires increased financial resources,” said Judith Monte, development manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. “The assistance from Central Coast Helping Hands and other community members joining this special endeavor will certainly make a difference in our efforts.”

The Foodbank provides some level of assistance to one out of every four people in Santa Barbara County. Due to the Foodbank’s food sourcing capabilities, every dollar donated results in eight meals worth of food provided to those in need.

The Foodbank provides some level of assistance to one out of every four people in Santa Barbara County.

The food collection and sorting day will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 26 with a barbecue for all participants afterward. Donation and work locations will be at St. Joseph High School, 4120 South Bradley Road, and Orcutt and Arroyo Grande High School, 495 Valley Road at Arroyo Grande. The public is invited to drop off food donations at one of these sites. If they can stay and help sort food and assemble first aid kits, even better.

Community volunteers will also conduct repairs at St. Joseph’s High School, The Dunes Center and Historic Jail in Guadalupe. Others will participate in Serve Santa Maria Day at the Abel Maldonado Center.

Partnering with the Arroyo Grande in Bloom Club, landscaping and maintenance will take place at the Arroyo Grande Women’s Shelter and the Arroyo Grande Community Gardens providing many opportunities for people just like you to serve. To volunteer or for additional information, click here or just show up and help serve as long as you can.

For more information about Central Coast Helping Hands and the April 26 event, please contact Jeff Lind at 805.441.7530. Questions regarding the Foodbank’s efforts can be directed to Monte at 805.937.3422 x106.

— Jeff Lind is a publicist representing Central Coast Helping Hands.