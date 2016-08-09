Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 1:24 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Home Health Adopts Pair of Easy Lift Vehicles

Central Coast Home Health’s Jeremy Dawson and Kim Marsden with Easy Lift Executive Director Ernesto Paredes. Click to view larger
Central Coast Home Health’s Jeremy Dawson and Kim Marsden with Easy Lift Executive Director Ernesto Paredes. (Easy Lift photo)
By Adriana Marroquin for Easy Lift | August 9, 2016 | 8:07 p.m.

Locally owned and operated in San Luis Obispo since 2008, Central Coast Home Health has recently opened up offices in Santa Barbara and has quickly partnered with Cottage Health to provide skilled home health. The service, which now spans from Paso Robles to Carpinteria, also adopted two Easy Lift Transportation, Inc. vehicles.

“Central Coast Home Health appreciates the quality of the Easy Lift vehicles and courtesy of their drivers,” said Jerry Jordano, physical therapist and CCHH owner. “We are strong advocates for our clients who require medical care in their homes, including those that are not able to drive. We look forward to partnering with Easy Lift.”

Easy Lift is thrilled to partner with CCHH and pleased to have them adopt the newest addition to their fleet, the MV-1, the first and only vehicle on the market built from the ground up with wheelchair users in mind.

Together, CCHH and Easy Lift will continue providing independence, mobility and dignity to all. 

Central Coast Home Health provides skilled home health care such as registered nurses; physical, occupational therapists and speech therapists; registered dietitians, home health aides and social workers in the comfort of your own home.

Easy Lift Transportation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides a wide variety of specialized transportation-related services for the south Santa Barbara community.

Its Adopt-A-Van program was created to provide much-needed revenue to support its charitable mission while also providing a unique marketing opportunity for local businesses and organizations.

For more information on the Adopt-A-Van program and other marketing opportunities for businesses, contact Adriana Marroquin at [email protected] or 805.845.8963.

Adriana Marroquin represents Easy Lift.

 
