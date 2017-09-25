Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:05 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Home Health Helps Lawn Bowls Club

Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls marking 80th anniversary

Front: Bud Viard, left, Sharon Adams, Jerry Jordino, Gloria Torres. Back: Karen Little, Julie Rye, Maura McNealy, Kim Marsden, Josh Nalywaiko (Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club)
By Bonnie Carroll for Central Coast Home Health & Hospice | September 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Jerry Jordano, partner of Central Coast Home Health & Hospice (CCHH), presented Sharron Adams, president of the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club (SBLBC), with a sponsorship check to celebrate its upcoming 80th anniversary in the historic SBLBC clubhouse.

The clubhouse is on the site of the first Santa Barbara High School, 1216 De la Vina St.

Members of the CCHH staff joined SBLBC members for a night of lawn bowls followed by a Rudy's Mexican dinner in the clubhouse.

“My medical professionals and myself know the importance for everyone to sit less, move more, and exercise in the fresh air with friends, and we are happy to support SBLBC,” Jordano said.

SBLBC was founded in 1937. The group has worked in tandem with the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department for many years, and offers free lawn bowling lessons to members of the Santa Barbara community. For information, visit www.sblbc.org or call 965-1773.

— Bonnie Carroll for Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club.

 
