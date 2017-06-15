Central Coast Hospice in Need of Volunteers

Community volunteers are needed to provide in-home companionship and respite care to hospice patients in San Luis Obispo County, Central Coast Hospice has announced.

Central Coast Hospice has been providing medical and social services to those with a terminal diagnosis in all of San Luis Obispo County and Northern Santa Barbara County for more than six years.

Volunteers are an important part of the program. They provide supervision to patients while their family caregivers take a break or run errands, assist with light household tasks, provide emotional support and socialization.

Volunteers also help with miscellaneous yet important tasks such as organizing family photos or helping the patient write letters to their loved ones.

No prior experience is necessary. Potential volunteers just need to have an interest in helping others, a caring nature, and be able to participate in a training program prior to beginning their volunteer experience.

Current and past volunteers have said they received more from volunteering than they feel like they gave; they've learned more about themselves, their own families, and their own feelings about death, as well as the beauty of life, in the process.

Central Coast Hospice will soon be offering a training in Santa Maria and is hoping to recruit interested volunteers from throughout the county but particularly in the South San Luis Obispo County and Northern Santa Barbara County areas.

The training will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on three consecutive Fridays: July 14, 21, 28 at the Holiday Inn, 2100 N. Broadway, Santa Maria. There is no charge for the class and hospice will provide snacks and lunch as well as a binder full of training materials.

Pre-registration is required.

Training topics will include: the history of hospice, its philosophy and mission, how hospice addresses needs of the patient and family, the role of hospice team members, family dynamics and communication skills, dementia, grief and loss.

Multiple presenters, videos and examples will be given to convey the material.

To register for training, contact Central Coast Hospice, 540-6020, and ask for the volunteer coordinator. Or, email [email protected]

— Sara Bartlett for Central Coast Hospice.