Central Coast Hospitals Partner with Kohl’s on Healthy for Life Wellness Program

By Sara San Juan for Dignity Health of the Central Coast | December 4, 2013 | 3:51 p.m.

Marian Regional Medical Center, Arroyo Grande Community Hospital and the Kohl’s Cares Program have partnered to educate Central Coast families and their children about the importance of healthy eating and exercise.

Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital were recently awarded a grant for $34,285 from the Kohl’s Cares Program to improve the health and wellness of local children by offering the Healthy for Life Wellness Program.

The objectives of the hospital’s Healthy for Life Wellness Program are to teach children and families how to make healthy lifestyle choices, select and prepare healthy foods, and increase physical activity. The annual Healthy for Life Wellness Program began in September and provides nutritional, educational and physical activity programs at community centers and after-school centers in the Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Oceano and Grover Beach areas.

The Healthy for Life Wellness Program class opportunities will be announced at the Day of the Farm Worker community event, to be held beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark Convention Center, 937 S. Thornburg St. in Santa Maria.

At the event, representatives from the Kohl’s Cares Program will formally present the hospitals with a check for $34,285 at 11:45 a.m. in front of the event’s 1,800 expected attendees, civic dignitaries and community leaders.

The $34,285 grant was awarded to MRMC and AGCH by Kohl’s Department Stores, through the Kohl’s Cares cause merchandise program. All funds were collected from Kohl’s stores located in the Santa Maria area. This Kohl’s commitment is made possible through the Kohl’s Cares cause merchandise program. Through this initiative, Kohl’s sells $5 books and plush toys, and 100 percent of net profit benefits children’s health and education programs nationwide, including hospital partnerships like this one.

For more information, please contact the Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation at 805.739.3595 or click here.

— Sara San Juan is a marketing specialist for Dignity Health of the Central Coast.

 

