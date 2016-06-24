Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 5:13 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Immigrant Families Grieve Supreme Court Failure to Rule on Obama Immigration Order

By Lucas Zucker for CAUSE | June 24, 2016 | 12:40 p.m.

In a split 4-4 vote Thursday, June 23, the U.S. Supreme Court failed to rule on President Obama’s executive order granting deportation relief and work authorization for nearly 5 million undocumented immigrants, including parents of U.S. citizens and adults brought to the country as children.

In the rare cases of a split decision due to situations like the sudden death of a Supreme Court justice, the lower court’s decision stands, meaning the hold on the program ordered by the Fifth Circuit court in Texas will continue indefinitely.

“The Supreme Court’s failure to rule on DAPA is devastating news for tens of thousands of families here in the Central Coast and for millions across the country,” said Maricela Morales, executive director of CAUSE. “It raises the stakes for our community to turn out in November to vote down the anti-immigrant politicians who are trying to separate our families.”

CAUSE estimates there are approximately 72,000 undocumented immigrants in Ventura County and 39,000 in Santa Barbara County as of 2014, a number which has held steady and slightly declined in recent years. The executive order would have granted relief to nearly half of all undocumented immigrants in the country.

Immigrant families are living in a state of heightened fear due to rising hostility towards immigrants in the national political climate.

Now, many families who saw a glimmer of hope in a program that would have granted millions the ability to live, work and take care of their families in peace are once again cast into the daily fear of parents being taken away from their children by federal agents.

This also means that the future of immigration policy in the United States will be decided by the 2016 election.

If the next president chooses to pursue an executive order like President Obama’s DAPA proposal, it will be heard by the Supreme Court, and likely the deciding vote will be cast by a Supreme Court justice the new president appoints.

If not, millions of immigrant families will continue to live in fear.

Immigrants’ rights organizations across the country are coming together right now to figure out how to move forward through legal action and political advocacy.

The orginal DACA program for young Dreamers is not affected by this decision. Young people eligible for work permits and deportation relief will continue to have DACA protection and can continue to reapply to get their status renewed.

CAUSE is a Ventura County- and Santa Barbara County-based nonprofit organization founded in 2001, dedicated to building grassroots power for social, economic and environmental justice for the people of the Central Coast region through policy research, leadership development, community organizing and advocacy.

— Lucas Zucker is the policy and communications director at CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy).

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 