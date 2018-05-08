Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:57 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Kiwanis, Angels Foster Care Celebrate Foster Families

Angels program finds loving homes for very young children

Angels Foster Care volunteers and staff with members of the Kiwanis Club of Central Coast. (David Krier)
By Holly Carmody for Angels Foster Care | May 8, 2018 | 11:46 a.m.

Angels Foster Care, in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of the Central Coast, welcomed more than 100 people to the annual Angels Foster Care Family and Friends Picnic on Cinco de Mayo at Hans Christian Andersen Park in Solvang.

Club members prepared a barbecue lunch for families who are currently fostering young children, families who have previously fostered, prospective resource parents (foster parents), extended family members, volunteers, supporters and friends.

“This picnic is a great way to celebrate National Foster Care Awareness Month," said Davina Gomez, Angels Foster Care Board member.

"It is a token of our appreciation to give back to the caring individuals who provide foster care to young children. The food is delicious and the children have lots of fun playing together,” Gomez said.

Angels Foster Care finds and supports loving families who provide stable homes for babies and toddlers who cannot safely live with their biological parents. The agency serves local foster children from birth to age three, and their siblings up to age five.

Fostering young children can be challenging. The annual Angels Family and Friends picnic is a place where resource families can connect with each other and provide mutual support.

Guests received Inspire Business Partner Member Cards and each child chose a Beanie Baby to bring home. The Inspire cards provide discounts for resource families to use at museums, shops and restaurants.

Inspire cards were donated by the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, Our County, Our Kids program; Beanie Babies were donated by the Johnson family.

Glitter Kat was on hand to delight the children with her whimsical face paintings, and Santa Barbara Baby Company supplied play equipment at a discounted rate.

For more information about Angels Foster Care, visit www.angelsfostercare.org or call 884-0012.

— Holly Carmody for Angels Foster Care.

 

