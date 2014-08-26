Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 12:06 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Literacy Council Opens Learning Center at Evans Park in Santa Maria

By Laura Arteaga Davidson for the Central Coast Literacy Council | August 26, 2014 | 6:09 a.m.

The Central Coast Literacy Council continues to strengthen a long-standing collaboration with the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara County. In a combined enrollment effort by both entities, the momentum is high at the Evans Park housing development, 200 W. Williams St. in Santa Maria.

The literacy center will open to its residents and the community at large on Tuesday, and learners are encouraged to attend during open enrollment until Sept. 9.

According to Director Laura Arteaga Davidson, the Evans community-based learning center will be a great addition as learners will have the opportunity to focus on English as a second language in a classroom setting. In addition, the learners will be able to take advantage of a new state-of-the-art computer lab donated by Greka, which offers a computer-based program to assist them with language comprehension and pronunciation.

CCLC has been using the software as a supplement to classroom instruction.

Davidson states that CCLC’s main focus for over 30 years has been to provide the human interaction component first. She believes the computer interface is also key in reinforcing the language learning.

“The enrollment is already at record high," she said, "and thanks to the generosity of our volunteer tutors, we have equipped the center with three tutors.”

Last year, CCLC volunteers provided more than 7,000 hours of free English classes in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Solvang.

— Laura Arteaga Davidson is director of the Central Coast Literacy Council.

