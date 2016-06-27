Central Coast Mavericks U12 Team Wins Pony Baseball North Region Title

The Central Coast Mavericks 12-under baseball team won the SoCal North Region Pony Baseball ABL Open Tournament and advanced to the Regional Tournament.
The Mavericks defeated the El Rio Hawks, 4-3, in the North Region championship. The regional tournament will be held in Bakersfield in mid-July.
The Mavericks roster is made up of players from throughout Santa Barbara County. The team members are Dylon Bailey, Josh Brennan, Jackson Cloud, Erick Elizalde, Alex Fisk, Mikey Gills, Jackson Greaney, Vic Heredia, Rylan McClaine, Kellan Montgomery, Ryan Speshyock, Shane Stewart and Joe Talarico. The team is managed by Cory Cloud, with assistant coaches Mark Talarico and Dan Brennan.
