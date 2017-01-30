Monday, June 18 , 2018, 5:47 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Central Coast Mavericks Win Winter Showdown Tournament

By Press Release | January 30, 2017 | 7:27 a.m.

The Central Coast Mavericks baseball club opened its season with a bang last weekend, winning three games on Sunday to take the 13U Winter Showdown Championship in Valencia.

The Central Coast Mavericks 13-under youth baseball team started its season by winning the Winter Showdown tournament in Valencia. (Courtesy photo)

In the championship game, Henry Manfredonia threw five shutout innings, Chase Hoover closed the door in the last two, while Alex Fisk hit a three-run homer to lead the Mavs.

The Mavericks just snuck in to the top bracket with a 1-0-1 record in pool play, but then won all three games on Sunday to get it done, giving up only four runs all day.

Pool play stars on Saturday included four one-run innings by Erik Elizalde, a walk-off grand slam by Henry Manfredonia, some clutch situational hitting by Joaquin Sandoval, and Kellan Montgomery with multiple hits.

On Sunday, key contributions included sterling middle infield defense by Vic Heredia and Joe Talarico, three shutout innings by Alex Fisk in the semifinal, all around pitching, hitting, and defensive efforts by Dylon Bailey and Andrew Gonzalez, and some nice catches in left by Rylan McClaine.

