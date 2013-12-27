Central Coast McDonald’s Restaurants to Mark 6th Annual Herb Peterson Day

McDonald’s menu offerings are constantly evolving in order to meet customers’ changing needs, and on Monday, Jan. 6, Central Coast McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate the sixth annual Herb Peterson Day to honor the local Santa Barbara franchisee who invented the Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich.

During breakfast hours, Egg McMuffin sandwiches will be available for $1.

In 1968, Peterson opened his first McDonald’s restaurant in Santa Barbara, and later expanded his business to become the owner/operator of the six McDonald’s restaurants in Santa Barbara and Goleta. At the time, no other quick service restaurant offered breakfast, and Peterson asked a local blacksmith to make an iron ring to keep eggs round and tidy as they were cooked for a hand-held sandwich.

Modeled after Peterson’s personal breakfast favorite, eggs Benedict, he presented his breakfast product idea to McDonald’s Corp. founder Ray Kroc, and the Egg McMuffin became the first McDonald’s breakfast item.

The first Herb Peterson Day took place in 2009 on Jan. 5, what would have been Peterson’s 90th birthday.

On Monday, Jan. 6, Central Coast residents are invited to celebrate Peterson’s birthday, legacy and the iconic Egg McMuffin for only $1. Available at participating McDonald’s restaurants in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Paso Robles and Carpinteria, limit two sandwiches per customer, during breakfast hours only.

In addition to this promotion, the first 10 customers to order Egg McMuffins for $1 will receive a copy of The Good Egg: Herb Peterson, the Egg McMuffin and the Secret Ingredients of Innovation. Valid at participating Central Coast McDonald’s stores during breakfast hours, one per customer, while supplies last.

Written by David Peterson, Peterson’s son and local Central Coast McDonald’s owner operator and Ann Marsh, The Good Egg chronicles the life and legacy of Peterson, including his invention of the Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich. A limited number of copies will be available for purchase at all six Santa Barbara and Goleta stores for $10.95.

For more information about Central Coast McDonald’s, like us on Facebook or follow on Twitter @CentralCoastMcD.

— Brittany Conklin represents Central Coast McDonald's restaurants.