Central Coast McDonald’s Restaurants to Hand Out Free Backpacks on Saturday

In order to be successful in school, students need to start off with the right tools. McDonald’s of Central Coast is proud to host, at 8 a.m. Saturday, its annual Back to School Fair and Backpack Giveaway at three select locations, with one in Arroyo Grande, one in Santa Maria and one in Santa Barbara.

These three fairs help students get ready to go back-to-school with free backpacks. In addition, McDonald’s has invited local community partners to join in the fun.

The "lineup" for free backpacks will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by distribution at 8 a.m.

The distribution will be held only at 410 E. Grand Ave. in Arroyo Grande, 29 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara and 320 N. Broadway in Santa Maria.

Free backpacks will be given to students in kindergarten through eighth grade while supplies last, as well as additional information provided by community partners, including after-school programs, health and well-being information and more.

The child must be present for the offer, with one free backpack per school-age child accompanied by an adult.

Central Coast McDonald’s owners are committed to the community and children’s well-being and recognize the importance of starting the school year off with school supplies and additional information. A wholesome breakfast from McDonald’s is just one way to get students started on a successful school year!

