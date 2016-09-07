Central Coast McDonald’s to Griddle Free Back-to-School Breakfast

McDonald’s is helping kick-start your little pupil’s year with a free breakfast. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, participating restaurants will offer free breakfast from 6:30-9:30 a.m. to students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

At Central Coast restaurants, students can enjoy the iconic Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich, made with a freshly cracked egg, along with apple slices and choice of milk or OJ.

“There are a lot of changes taking place at McDonald’s, but one thing that’s never changed is our commitment to the well-being of children,” said David Peterson, a local McDonald’s franchisee and president of the McDonald’s Operators/Operator Association of Central Coast. “We are proud to offer a great-tasting, free breakfast made with quality ingredients for the second year throughout the Central Coast.”

Earlier this month, McDonald’s announced a number of changes across the menu as the company continues to evolve.

One change included removing artificial preservatives from several items, including Chicken McNuggets and breakfast pork sausage patties.

For nutrition/ingredient information and additional details about McDonald’s full line of breakfast choices, visit www.McDonalds.com.

Students younger than 13 years of age are required to be accompanied by a parent/adult to redeem this offer. Offer may vary throughout the state at participating McDonald’s restaurants, and only one breakfast is allowed per student.

— Juliann Fritz for Central Coast McDonald’s restaurants.