Central Coast Medical Association Appoints Dana Goba as Executive Director

The Central Coast Medical Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Dana Goba as executive director.

The Santa Barbara Medical Society and the San Luis Obispo County Medical Association recently merged to become the Central Coast Medical Association.

CCMA board of director’s President John Sawyer, M.D., who practices family medicine in Lompoc, states, “We look forward to Dana’s leadership to unify the medical societies into one strong organization to help physicians and patients.”

Goba comes to CCMA with more than 13 years of nonprofit experience in Santa Barbara County.

Most recently, Goba was the community health administrator for Cottage Health and oversaw community benefit efforts including grants, health fairs and outreach.

CCMA board of director’s president-elect Charity Dean, M.D., who is also the health officer for Santa Barbara County Public Health, states, “I am thrilled to have Dana on our team to facilitate the improvement of the health of our community.”

The CCMA is a professional association of physicians throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties who are dedicated to addressing local health issues of concern to their patients and their profession.​

Goba is a graduate of Central Michigan University with a bachelor of science in business administration, and she went on to receive her master of business administration from California State University, Channel Islands.

She is also past president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise and has volunteered with numerous organizations.

— Lisa Reich is the executive director of the Central Coast Medical Association.