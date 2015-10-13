Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:40 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Central Coast Medical Association Appoints Dana Goba as Executive Director

By Lisa Reich for the Central Coast Medical Association | October 13, 2015 | 11:10 a.m.

Dana Goba

The Central Coast Medical Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Dana Goba as executive director.

The Santa Barbara Medical Society and the San Luis Obispo County Medical Association recently merged to become the Central Coast Medical Association.

CCMA board of director’s President John Sawyer, M.D., who practices family medicine in Lompoc, states, “We look forward to Dana’s leadership to unify the medical societies into one strong organization to help physicians and patients.” 

Goba comes to CCMA with more than 13 years of nonprofit experience in Santa Barbara County.

Most recently, Goba was the community health administrator for Cottage Health and oversaw community benefit efforts including grants, health fairs and outreach.

CCMA board of director’s president-elect Charity Dean, M.D., who is also the health officer for Santa Barbara County Public Health, states, “I am thrilled to have Dana on our team to facilitate the improvement of the health of our community.”

The CCMA is a professional association of physicians throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties who are dedicated to addressing local health issues of concern to their patients and their profession.​

Goba is a graduate of Central Michigan University with a bachelor of science in business administration, and she went on to receive her master of business administration from California State University, Channel Islands.

She is also past president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise and has volunteered with numerous organizations.

— Lisa Reich is the executive director of the Central Coast Medical Association.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 