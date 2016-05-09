Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:21 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Music Academy to Honor Troops in Spring Concert Salute

By Larry Hill for the Central Coast Music Academy | May 9, 2016 | 7:00 a.m.

Central Coast Music Academy, the area’s premier music education organization, will present its spring concert, Salute to Troops, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2016, at Shepard Hall in the Santa Maria Public Library, which is located at 421 S McClelland Street in Santa Maria.

This free concert will feature the beginning string ensemble and the intermediate string orchestra performing special arrangements, many by the academy’s director, Kathleen Hill.

Central Coast Music Academy is a community-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to providing music education to students ages 7-16.

Its multi-faceted mission is to instill an appreciation and enthusiasm for music, help children reap the rewards of music and support and enrich the existing music programs in the Central Coast area.

This concert will also honor the men and women of the U.S. armed forces in celebration of Armed Forces Day.

For more information, contact Hill at 805.345.5681 or visit www.centralcoastmusicacademy.org.

Larry Hill represents the Central Coast Music Academy.

 
