Central Coast Nursing Center Earns 5-Star Federal Rating

The Central Coast Nursing Center has received a 5-star quality rating from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

This rating indicates the highest level of quality services provided.

The CCNC, at 3880 Via Lucero in Santa Barbara, provides private, state-funded and Medicare-approved skilled nursing and rehabilitation services. Its complex consists of personalized accommodations in two distinct neighborhoods — one for individuals undergoing therapy or recuperating following a hospital stay in private and semiprivate rooms; and the second for those needing health-care services over an extended period of time.

With physical, occupational and speech therapies — along with state-of-the-art equipment — its rehabilitation services help clients recover from injury or surgery.

The CCNC is staffed 24 hours a day with registered nurses, certified nursing assistants and highly trained health-care professionals who strive to provide the highest post-acute and extended nursing care in a warm and accommodating environment that it believes promotes the healing process and encourages recovery.

— Marjan Albert is the administrator in training for the Central Coast Nursing Center.