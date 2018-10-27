Central Coast Residents Receive Amber Alert for Girl Abducted in Washington

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, 4, was last seen Thursday in Vancouver; police believe she was abducted by her mother, Esmeralda Lynn Lopez, 21

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County residents received an Amber Alert Saturday for a 4-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted from Vancouver, Washington.

The alert was sent out at 1:05 p.m..

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was last seen Thursday afternoon in Vancouver, according to the California Highway Patrol. Aranza Maria, a Hispanic female, reportedly has blond hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said the girl was taken by 21-year-old Esmeralda Lynn Lopez.

According to the Amber Alert, the suspect was last seen driving a red 2005 Chevy Cobalt with a Washington license reading “BLK 1552.”

Esmeralda Lopez is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet tall and 138 pounds. Officials said she has black hair and brown eyes.

The Amber Alert was sent to the following counties: Marin; Napa; Contra Costa; San Joaquin; Alameda; Santa Cruz; Monterey; San Benito; Merced; Fresno; Kings; San Luis Obispo; Santa Barbara; Ventura; Santa Clara; San Mateo; Kern; Los Angeles; Orange; San Diego; Riverside; Stanislaus; Madera; and Tulare.

Those with information are encourage to call 911.

Lucas Clark is a reporter with the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact him at [email protected]