Saturday, October 27 , 2018, 5:12 pm | Fog/Mist 63º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Residents Receive Amber Alert for Girl Abducted in Washington

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, 4, was last seen Thursday in Vancouver; police believe she was abducted by her mother, Esmeralda Lynn Lopez, 21

Amber Alert child victim and mother. Click to view larger
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, 4, who was last seen Thursday afternoon in Vancouver, Washington. Authorities believe she was abducted by her mother, Esmeralda Lynn Lopez, 21, right, an possibly en route to Mexico in a red 2005 Chevy Cobalt with a Washington license plate of BLK 1552.
By Lucas Clark, San Luis Obispo Tribune | October 27, 2018 | 2:10 p.m.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County residents received an Amber Alert Saturday for a 4-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted from Vancouver, Washington.

The alert was sent out at 1:05 p.m.. 

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was last seen Thursday afternoon in Vancouver, according to the California Highway Patrol. Aranza Maria, a Hispanic female, reportedly has blond hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said the girl was taken by 21-year-old Esmeralda Lynn Lopez.

According to the Amber Alert, the suspect was last seen driving a red 2005 Chevy Cobalt with a Washington license reading “BLK 1552.”

Esmeralda Lopez is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet tall and 138 pounds. Officials said she has black hair and brown eyes. 

The Amber Alert was sent to the following counties: Marin; Napa; Contra Costa; San Joaquin; Alameda; Santa Cruz; Monterey; San Benito; Merced; Fresno; Kings; San Luis Obispo; Santa Barbara; Ventura; Santa Clara; San Mateo; Kern; Los Angeles; Orange; San Diego; Riverside; Stanislaus; Madera; and Tulare. 

Those with information are encourage to call 911.

Lucas Clark is a reporter with the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact him at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 