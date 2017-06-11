Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:26 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Scenery on View in Art Exhibit

Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café shows paintings by Marilyn Benson

Marilyn Benson’s painting: Historic Mail Pouch Barn by Bishop’s Peak, San Luis Obispo, (Santa Ynez Valley Art Association)
By Rebecca Gomez for Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association | June 11, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

A new exhibit of paintings, titled Bikes, Boats, and Barns, by local artist Marilyn Benson, will be on display July 6-Sept 7 at Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, 2870 Grand Ave., Los Olivos.

Benson said the show encompasses all the subjects she loves to paint. It includes Central Coast scenery (with some well-known landmarks), while bikes and boats symbolize fun and adventure, she said.

While Benson is British born and educated, she has been in the Valley area for some time and has shown and sold her art locally for a number of years. She has collectors worldwide and is the recipient of arts awards in juried shows and events.

This exhibit is one of a continuing series of shows made possible by the commitment of Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café to showcase local art and artists.

Santa Ynez Valley Art Association (formerly the Artists Guild SYV), a nonprofit arts organization with some 30 years of history in the area, coordinates and manages the Art Without Borders installation in cooperation with the cafe.

A portion of art sales benefits the organization and these collaborative efforts. For more information on local arts, visit www.santaynezvalleyarts.org.

— Rebecca Gomez for Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association.

 
