Advice

Central Coast Seniors Elects Three Officials to its Advisory Board

By Joyce Ellen Lippman for Area Agency on Aging | August 25, 2015 | 5:40 p.m.

The advisory council of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging, elected their officers for the new year starting Sep. 1, 2015.

“The Area Agency on Aging advisory council is pleased to announce the election of Barry Jay Marks of Lompoc as Chair for FY 2015–16,” stated board of directors President Jim Talbott. "Mr. marks has served on the council for two years. Mr. Marks is an active member of the Lompoc community. His leadership skills will be invaluable as the Area Agency on Aging readies to continue to meet the challenges of ensuring the safety of older persons.”

Other elected figures include Jim West as vice chair and Cindy Deibert as secretary.

"Mr. West has served on the Council for four years. Mr. West brings to the council extensive experience with State Legislation and regulations, Talbott said. “As an officer, Mrs. Deibert will share her experience in hospice and home care for elders and her knowledge of the needs of older persons to remain safely in their own homes.”

Members of the AAA advisory council invest time into understanding the issues faced by the elderly and making efforts to lessen these hardships.

“The Area Agency on Aging advisory council advocates on behalf of older persons,” concluded Mr. Talbott. “Members of the board of directors appreciate that the council members study the issues and advocate to protect senior citizens. We will wholeheartedly continue action to ensure the safety of honored citizens. ”

For additional information contact AAA Director Joyce Ellen Lippman at 805.925.9554 or 1.800.510.2020.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman is the director of the Area Agency on Aging,

 
