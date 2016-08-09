Central Coast Tourism Council Reveals New Board of Directors Roster

The Central Coast Tourism Council is pleased to announce its 2016-17 board of directors.

The council welcomes Presient Molly Cano, City of San Luis Obispo; Vice President Rebekah Evans, Ventura County Coast; Treasurer Jane Howard, Gilroy Welcome Center; Secretary Michele Gogliucci, Cima Collina Winery; and Past President Marlyss Auster, Ventura Visitor & Convention Bureau.

Other board members include Krista Rupp, Visit Santa Cruz County; April Locke, Monterey Convention & Visitors Bureau; Blair Robinson, Monterey Bay Aquarium; Terence Concannon, Dolphin Bay Resort; Chuck Davison, Visit San Luis Obispo County; Gordon Jackson, Pismo Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau; Michelle Carlen, Visit Santa Barbara; Tracy Farhad, Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau

Kathy Vreeland, Buellton Chamber & Visitors Bureau; Karen Stewart, Four Brix Wine; and Jennifer Talt-Lundin, Ventura Harbor District

CCTC Boardmembers are stewards of the council’s vision and the assets that secure and sustain its wellbeing and growth. The board is responsible for establishing procedure, overseeing finances and formulating policy of the organization.

CCTC is a nonprofit, cooperative marketing membership organization with a very active, all-volunteer board of tourism and hospitality professionals representing each area within the Central Coast region. It has operated since 1989.

The council’s national and international marketing efforts are accomplishing collectively what individual tourism entities cannot do alone: promote the entire California Central Coast as a top destination in California and maximizing its members’ tourism revenues.

CCTC is a partner of Visit California.

— Kathy Vreeland is the executive director of the Buellton Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce.