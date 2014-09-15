Central Coast Wine Classic Foundation Donates Over $84,000 to Rona Barrett Foundation

The 2014 Central Coast Wine Classic Foundation recently presented the Rona Barrett Foundation with a check for over $84,000 as a part of its "Fund-a- Need" beneficiary grant to the $2.4 million Campaign for the Golden Inn & Village.

The 2014 Central Coast Wine Classic took place July 10-12, and drew crowds from across the country and around the world.

Selected charities on the Central Coast including the Rona Barrett Foundation were awarded gifts.

“Our foundation selected the Rona Barrett Foundation to support its vision of substantive assistance to a rapidly growing aging population that desperately needs access to life-sustaining necessities, as well as enjoyable enhancements that will ensure that their latter days are significantly more reassuringly secure and pleasant,” said Archie McLaren, Central Coast Wine Classic founder and chairman.

“We at the Rona Barrett Foundation are honored for being chosen the recipient of this year’s Fund-a-Need award, and we wish to extend our gratitude to the Central Coast Wine Classic for its generous grant,” said Rona Barrett, founder and president of the Rona Barrett Foundation. “We hope the Golden Inn & Village will be a solution to the growing crisis of how we house and care for our vulnerable low-income seniors, and a pilot showcase for the Central Valley to be replicated elsewhere. Our pilot facility will be built in the Santa Ynez Valley and completed in 2016.”

Barrett also said in recognition of this pace-setting gift “The Saucy & Seasoned Senior Kitchen” at the Golden Inn & Village will be named in honor of the 2014 Central Coast Wine Classic.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Rona Barrett Foundation.