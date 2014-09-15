Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:48 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Central Coast Wine Classic Foundation Donates Over $84,000 to Rona Barrett Foundation

By Kelly Kapaun for the Rona Barrett Foundation | September 15, 2014 | 2:38 p.m.

The 2014 Central Coast Wine Classic Foundation recently presented the Rona Barrett Foundation with a check for over $84,000 as a part of its "Fund-a- Need" beneficiary grant to the $2.4 million Campaign for the Golden Inn & Village.

The 2014 Central Coast Wine Classic took place July 10-12, and drew crowds from across the country and around the world.

Selected charities on the Central Coast including the Rona Barrett Foundation were awarded gifts.

“Our foundation selected the Rona Barrett Foundation to support its vision of substantive assistance to a rapidly growing aging population that desperately needs access to life-sustaining necessities, as well as enjoyable enhancements that will ensure that their latter days are significantly more reassuringly secure and pleasant,” said Archie McLaren, Central Coast Wine Classic founder and chairman.

“We at the Rona Barrett Foundation are honored for being chosen the recipient of this year’s Fund-a-Need award, and we wish to extend our gratitude to the Central Coast Wine Classic for its generous grant,” said Rona Barrett, founder and president of the Rona Barrett Foundation. “We hope the Golden Inn & Village will be a solution to the growing crisis of how we house and care for our vulnerable low-income seniors, and a pilot showcase for the Central Valley to be replicated elsewhere. Our pilot facility will be built in the Santa Ynez Valley and completed in 2016.”

Barrett also said in recognition of this pace-setting gift “The Saucy & Seasoned Senior Kitchen” at the Golden Inn & Village will be named in honor of the 2014 Central Coast Wine Classic.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Rona Barrett Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 