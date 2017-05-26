Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 12:32 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Central Library: A Century of Community Service

City books summer/fall activities in celebration of building's centennial

A black-and-white photo, circa 1917-18, shows the Central Library (built as a Carnegie Library in 1917) from the corner of Anacapa and Anapamu streets.
A black-and-white photo, circa 1917-18, shows the Central Library (built as a Carnegie Library in 1917) from the corner of Anacapa and Anapamu streets. (J.W. Collinge)
By Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara | May 26, 2017 | 2:53 p.m.

In 2017, the Santa Barbara Public Library will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the building of the landmark Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., with six months of events for families and adults.

Ornate doorway marks the old main entrance to the Central Library. Click to view larger
Ornate doorway marks the old main entrance to the Central Library. (Santa Barbara Public Library)

Starting June 10 and continuing through November, the library will host local history talks, library tours, musical performances, children’s programs, and a 100th birthday party for the Central Library. For a complete list, see www.sbplibrary.org.

The first event, a fundraiser hosted by the Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library at 7:30 p.m. June 10, is a launch party for Library Book, an anthology by noted writers. The kick-off party is at the library.

More than 70 new essays were commissioned for the anthology, which will be available for sale.

For more information, visit www.friends-sblibrary.org.

June also brings the launch of the Summer Reading Program, with the 2017 theme Build a Better World, and the Library’s Curiosity Club and Makerspace, which will encourage children to design the library of the future.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, children and adults are invited to celebrate the Central Library’s 100th birthday. That day will mark exactly a century since the building opened to the public. Music, special events and birthday cake will be free to all who attend.

From June through November, local historians and architects will present Sunday afternoon talks on local history, including:

Santa Barbara in 1917, the architecture of the library and local landmarks, Santa Barbara’s Golden Era of art in the 1920s, local notables including Pearl Chase and librarian Frances Burns Linn, and the earthquake of 1925.

Talks will be followed by building tours, featuring the history and future of the Central Library.

The Central Library lobby will feature displays of historical photographs and artifacts of the library starting in August.

Wrapping up on Nov. 4, the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation will host a fundraising evening event as a capstone to the centennial.

Built as a Carnegie Library in 1917, the Central Library was designed by architect Francis Wilson and remodeled several times over the past century.

The Central Library's story begins with Library Director Frances Burns Linn and the community that rallied behind her to build the library at the corner of the Anacapa and Anapamu streets.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.
 
— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 