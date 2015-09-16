Central Library Seeks Tutoring Volunteers

Advice

The Santa Barbara Central Library seeks volunteers for Youth Services’ Homework Help Program to work with children in Kindergarten through sixth grade.

This is an opportunity to make a tangible difference in the school success of local students.

Adults and teens interested in this volunteering will need to attend a training. The next training is Saturday, Sept. 19 from 1:30–3 p.m. in the Faulkner West Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, located at 40 E. Anapamu St.

Volunteers are asked to work a minimum of two hours a week assisting children with reading and/or homework. Teen volunteers earn community service hours for their time.

Shifts are available 3:30–6:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 2:30–6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Volunteers 18 and older need to complete a background check/livescan and a TB test through Partners in Education. Teen volunteers must be in grade 10 or above and maintain at least a B grade-point average.

To sign up for the training, please call the Children’s Desk at 805.564.5603 or email [email protected].

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All Library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jody Thomas represents the Santa Barbara Public Library.