Free Screening of ‘Bought,’ Documentary on Vaccines and GMOs, to Be Held at Santa Barbara Library

By Anne-Odile Thomas for GMO-Free Santa Barbara | May 14, 2015 | 12:57 p.m.

From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 15, GMO-Free Santa Barbara and the Council for Vaccine Safety will host a free screening of Bought, the eye‐opening documentary on the inner workings of the agricultural and pharmaceutical industries, at Santa Barbara Central Library in the Faulkner Gallery.

Pamm Larry, founder of LabelGMOs.org and leader of the Prop 37 movement to label GMOS in California, will speak and give an update on the current situation with regards to labeling GMOs movement. There will be a Q&A panel directly following the film.

Bought

The food, drug, vaccine, insurance and healthcare industries are multi‐billion-dollar enterprises focused more on profit than human lives. The documentary Bought takes us behind the scenes of what could one day be considered the biggest conspiracy of our time.

Join us on a journey of discovery with exclusive interviews with some of the world’s most acclaimed experts in research, medicine and natural health. Bought exposes the dirty secrets behind some of the most profitable industries in the world.

LabelGMOs and Proposition 37

In 2011, Pamm Larry started a statewide transparency movement to label all genetically modified food (GMOs) in the state of California. In 2012, Proposition 37 was introduced and considered a shoe‐in to win with widespread grassroots support. Surveys showed that as much as 85% of the public wanted GMOs labeled. $6.7 million was raised and the proposition seemed headed for passage. Then Monsanto, Dow and other large food manufacturers sprinted to the finish line with more than $45 million and defeated the proposition by a mere six points. But the fight is not over yet, Vermont just passed the nation’s first GMO labeling law. Pamm will discuss efforts to ensure California is the next state to follow suit.

Q&A Panel

» Brandy Vaughan, director of the Council for Vaccine Safety and former pharmaceutical representative

» Orion Brutoco, project manager of Walk 2 Know

» Candyce Estave, mother and activist

» Oscar Carmona, owner of Healing Grounds Nursery and founder of the Santa Barbara Seed Saving Guild

— Anne-Odile Thomas represents GMO-Free Santa Barbara and the Council for Vaccine Safety.

 

