Ceremony to Honor Graduates of Recovery Programs

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Kay Kuns will host a commencement ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 26, to honor defendants who have successfully completed one of the Adult Collaborative Court programs.

The programs include the Substance Abuse Treatment Court, Dual Diagnosis Treatment Court, and Mental Health Treatment Court.

The graduation begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Building, 313 W. Tunnel. A reception will immediately follow the ceremony.

The graduation, being held during National Recovery Month, will mark the 66th commencement of the Collaborative Court programs in Santa Maria. There are 23 defendants scheduled to graduate.

Special guests have been invited to speak and will personally congratulate the program participants. Certificates of completion and raffle prizes will be presented, and the graduates will have an opportunity to speak about their personal experiences in the program.

The Adult Collaborative Courts include a minimum 12-month program with five phases of intensive treatment, probation supervision and court reviews. Each promotes sobriety, recovery and stability.

Successful completion may result in dismissal of charges and early termination of probation.

The programs are a multi-departmental collaboration between the Superior Court, the Probation Department, the offices of the Public Defender and the District Attorney, the Department Behavioral Wellness, UCSB, the Sheriff’s Office, and community-based organizations.

Graduates have successfully completed their program and have maintained sobriety.

To learn more about Collaborative Courts including resources, legislation, and statistics, visit www.nadcp.org. To learn more about National Recovery Month visit www.recoverymonth.gov.

— Elizabeth Krene for Santa Barbara County Probation Department.