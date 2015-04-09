Ceremony to Honor Graduates of Santa Maria Veterans Treatment Court

On Friday, April 10, the Honorable Rogelio Flores will host a commencement ceremony to honor military veterans who have completed the Veterans Treatment Court program.

The graduation will begin at 1:30 pm at Santa Maria City Hall in the City Council Chambers. A reception will immediately follow the ceremony.

The Veterans Treatment Court of Santa Maria was established in November 2011 with the goal of serving justice-involved veterans struggling with substance abuse, addiction, serious mental illness and/or co-occurring disorders. The court program is collaboration amongst the Superior Court, Probation, the Offices of the Public Defender and District Attorney, the Department of Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health Services, University of California Santa Barbara, and the Veterans Administration.

Funding to support the program has been awarded from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The 12-month program promotes sobriety, recovery and stability, and provides assistance to veterans with accessing VA services and benefits available to them. The graduates of the Veterans Treatment Court have successfully completed their treatment program and have maintained sobriety.

Click here to learn more about Veterans Treatment Courts including resources, legislation and statistics.