Ceremony to Mark Completion of Santa Maria River Levee Improvements

By Santa Barbara County Public Works Department | May 13, 2014 | 9:06 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Flood Control District is pleased to announce that a Completion Ceremony will be held Friday to recognize the completion of the improvements made to the Santa Maria River Levee.

The levee work was started in 2009 and was completed this year.

Construction was completed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers utilizing funding from Congressional Appropriations and funds from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. In all, three prime contractors were used — Rodney Williams Construction (Lompoc), Wood Brothers Construction (Lemoore) and John Madonna Construction (San Luis Obispo).

The work to fix the critical sections of the levee began in earnest following the devastating levee failures resulting from Hurricane Katrina in 2005 in the Gulf of Mexico. A concerted and coordinated effort between the City of Santa Maria and the county began to secure funding for the work. In all, over six miles of levee was strengthened (map attached).

The total project cost was just over $47 million, with the majority of the funding coming from the federal government.  he Bradley Canyon phase was also cost shared by the County Flood Control District, the City of Santa Maria and the State of California.

The ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Carlotti Drive and Seaward Drive in Santa Maria. Speaking at the event will be Rep. Lois Capps, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino; Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal, Colonel Kim Colloton of the Los Angeles District of the Corps of Engineers, and Acting FEMA Region 9 Administrator Karen Armes. The public is invited.

 

