Cerritos Ends SBCC’s Season, 3-0
Vaqueros finish soccer season with 16-2-5 record, despite second-round exit from playoffs.
By Dave Loveton | November 25, 2007 | 3:18 p.m.
Second-seeded Cerritos shut out SBCC’s women’s soccer team 3-0 to shut down the Vaqueros’ playoff run in the second round of the Southern California Regional.
The Falcons jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute and added a goal in the last minute of the first half to take a 2-0 lead at intermission. Cerritos (21-2-3), the second-highest scoring team in California, raised its goal total to 101 with its ninth-straight win. SBCC (16-2-5), which fell in the second round of the playoffs for the second-straight year, was shut out for the third time in four games.
Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.
