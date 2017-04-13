Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:52 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Cerritos Runs Over Hancock 8-1

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | April 13, 2017 | 9:16 p.m.

The Allan Hancock College baseball team closed its three-day Spring Classic Tournament with an 8-1 loss to Cerritos College Thursday afternoon at John Osborne Field. The Bulldogs, who went 1-2 in the tournament, dropped to 3-21, while the Falcons improved to 12-23.

Cerritos plated a run in the first inning against Hancock starting pitcher Phillip Martin.

Hancock threatened to score in the bottom half by loading the bases, but the Bulldogs could not score against Cerritos pitcher Gilbert Romero.  The Bulldogs did not get another base runner until the fifth inning when Ryan Peinado reached on a one-out error. He later stole second base and scored on a two-out double off the bat of Josh Harmonay to tie the game 1-1.

Cerritos reclaimed the lead with a four-run sixth inning. Jorge Rodriguez delivered a bases-loaded triple with two outs to give the Falcons the lead for good at 4-1. Dominic Bravo singled him in to make it a 5-1 game. Cerritos added two more runs in the eighth and another in the ninth to seal the win.

Martin allowed five runs and seven hits over six innings to fall to 0-4 on the season. The freshman walked two and struck out two. Dylan Maiden struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning. Phil Almanza allowed two runs, one earned, with two strikeouts in the eighth inning. Nate Alcantar allowed two hits and one run in the ninth.

The Bulldogs finished with three hits, a double by Harmonay, and singles from Wyatt Coll and Cordell Bowie. Ramon Bramasco and Derrick Edwards had three hits apiece for the Falcons. Rodriguez finished 2-for-2 with 4 RBI.

Hancock will return to Western State Conference play on Tuesday, April 18, at Moorpark College.

