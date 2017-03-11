Cerritos Runs Over SBCC Men

Spencer Ekola captured the No. 1 singles on Saturday, then Cerritos won eight straight matches to record an 8-1 men’s tennis victory over SBCC at Pershing Park.
The Falcons, who finished third in the state last year, won for the fifth straight time to improve to 14-1. The Vaqueros fell to 5-8.
Ekola beat Aleks Trifunovic of Sweden 6-1, 2-1, retired. Ekola, who played No. 1 singles for the first time on Saturday, is 11-2 this year.
The Vaqueros host Glendale on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Singles
1. Spencer Ekola, SBCC, def. Aleks Trifunovic 6-1, 2-1, retired
2. Bruno Duarte, CC, def. Diego Santos 6-3, 6-0
3. James Zhang, CC, def. Adolfo Ortega 6-0, 6-0
4. Carlos Mendez, CC, def. Stevie Acuna 6-0, 6-0
5. Marcos Silvestre, CC, def. Dim Dros 6-1, 6-1
6. Kwang Lee, CC, def. Jun Zhao 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
1. Sasha Krasnov/Nikita Katsnelson, CC, def. Ekola/Santos 8-2
2. Duarte/Silvestre, CC, def. Ortega/Dros 8-0
3. Trifunovic/Zhang, CC, def. Acuna/Zhao 8-0