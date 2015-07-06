CERT Volunteers to Be Recognized for Efforts During Refugio Oil Spill Response

Advice

The Santa Barbara County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Committee and California Volunteers will be recognizing CERT volunteers that assisted in the Refugio oil spill.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10 at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

Between May 21 and June 5, CERT volunteers gave of their time conducting traffic control at Refugio and El Captain state beaches, posting fishery and beach closure signs, utilized in the county’s Emergency Operation Center and were instrumental in the oiled beach cleanup and much more. This was the first time in Santa Barbara County history that CERTs were used for this type of incident.

Also, on Memorial Day, more than 30 CERTs attended a four-hour class on setting up a volunteer response center and then attended another four hours in health and safety training, while another 20 CERTs were added in the next week to assist with registration and oiled beach cleanup. CERT volunteers came from throughout the county, including Santa Maria, Lompoc, Goleta, UCSB, Santa Barbara City, Carpinteria, Solvang and Buellton.

The CERT teams contributed over 500 hours of volunteer time to the Refugio oil spill incident.

There will be light snacks following the ceremony. Please RSVP to Yolanda McGlinchey at 805.564.5711 or [email protected].

Please come and help us recognize the tremendous amount of time, effort and expertise these CERT volunteers gave to our community.

— Yolanda McGlinchey is the emergency services manager for the City of Santa Barbara.