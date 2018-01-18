Certified Nursing Assistant Course Available

Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Comprehensive Care Center is offering a free Nursing Assistant Training Program at the skilled-nursing facility.

This educational effort is a way to give students a diverse and comprehensive education and, if desired, provide a career path to nursing, the Comprehensive Care Center (CCC) said.

The Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course includes eight weeks of intensive classes and training. There will be an additional two mandatory weeks of side-by-side companion training with a CCC CNA prior to the start of coursework.

Students are paid the minimum wage of $11 per hour while attending classes.

Applicants must be a high school graduate or at least 18 years old and successfully complete Lompoc Valley Medical Center reference and background checks.

If chosen for the program, applicants must complete a pre-employment physical exam, including a drug screening, and provide documentation of ability to legally work for LVMC.

Students must attend three mandatory days of classes each week of the program and complete 160 hours of theory and clinical education.

Classes will take place 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The two weeks of companion training will occur on weekdays, with schedules varied to include daytime, evening and night shifts.

Classes are anticipated to begin in April. The program will accept 15 students.

The instructor will be Myralda Hulsizer, LVN, director of staff development. Director of nursing Riitta Speer will be the program director.

During on-site classroom training, students will learn all aspects of patient care, through lectures and via hands-on demonstrations. Students will then have clinical training, working directly with patients in the facility.

Course subjects include: application of body mechanics; bed-making; catheter care; oxygen therapy; physical restraints; postmortem care; residents’ rights; vital signs; nutrition intake and output; infection control; patient hygiene care; and sensory loss.

The LVMC Training Program prepares the student for eligibility for State Board testing and upon passing, employment as a nursing assistant.

The 2017 CCC Nursing Assistant Training Program had a 100 percent passage rate on the California State Certification exam.

Applications for the training program are at www.lompocvmc.com under the “Careers” heading. Updates will be posted as available on the LVMC website and Facebook page.

For more information, contact Myralda Hulsizer, 875-8921.

— Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.