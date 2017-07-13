Certified Pre-Owned Dog Sale at Humane Society

Marking the start of the summer driving season and big car sale events, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society has announced the Certified Pre-Owned Dogs adoption sale this week, where any dog can be adopted with a $50 no hassle-price guarantee.

The animal shelter, which will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, is at 1687 West Stowell Road, Santa Maria.

The Humane Society’s full-service veterinary department has checked all pets under the hood (from nose to tail) making sure every animal is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and equipped with a theft detection device (microchip).

To view adoptable pets online, visit http://smvhs.org/adopt-pet.

“With the recent wildfires across the Central Coast, Santa Maria Humane Society accepted adoptable pets from Santa Barbara Animal Services to make room for fire evacuees at that organization," said Sean Hawkins, Humane Society executive director.

"Our shelters are filled to near capacity, mainly with adult dogs," he said. "The community has been very generous to both contribute financially and donate needed supplies in support of the fire rescues.

"Now, by making dogs available for adoption, more space is available for those in need. We are asking the community to help by adopting a homeless pet through this special promotion.

“It’s clearance time on all dog categories, we are making room for more models,” Hawkins said.

As part of a partnership with Purina, every dog or cat adopted from the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society over the weekend will go home with a free bag of Purina ProPlan food, Hawkins said.

Adopting from the shelter also includes a free health examination by a participating area veterinary clinic and a gift of free pet health insurance.

If adopting a pet this week is not an option, it is possible for community members to help out by offering a future foster home for a special-needs animal, or by signing up to volunteer.

For more information on adopting, becoming a foster home or volunteering, call 349-3435 or visit www.SMVHS.org.

— Sean Hawkins for Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.

