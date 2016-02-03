CFPs Tricia Fahnoe and Tyler Robuck Named Partners at Mission Wealth

Mission Wealth, a nationally recognized financial planning firm, is pleased to announce Tricia Fahnoe and Tyler Robuck as new partners.

Fahnoe works in the firm’s Santa Barbara headquarters while Robuck is based in its Los Angeles office.

Fahnoe has been a client advisor with the firm since 2011, and she is a certified financial planner with an M.B.A. and a master's in financial planning.

Fahnoe has over 20 years of experience in the investment and financial planning world, and she has worked extensively with retirees, business owners and independent women.

“From the first day Tricia joined our firm, she brought the highest degree of professionalism, competence and care for the clients and team members she works with,” says Mission Wealth CEO Seth Streeter. “Her impressive educational background, vast advisory experience and commitment to produce results every single day for her clients make her a most worthy partner. We look forward to her continued growth at Mission Wealth.”

Fahnoe is a board member for both Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM) and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. She is also a member of the Planned Giving Committee for the Music Academy of the West, as well as a compeer for the Music Academy and a contributor to the Women’s Fund.

Robuck has been a client advisor with the firm since 2013, and he is a certified financial planner with an M.B.A. He manages the Mission Wealth Los Angeles office and has been instrumental in growing the firm's Southern California business.

“Tyler’s experience, energy and entrepreneurial spirit have been the ideal complement to fuel our expansion into Southern California,” Streeter says. “As former classmates at UCSB 25 years ago, it’s been great to become reunited with the common goal of helping more families gain more confidence with their finances. It is my pleasure to welcome Tyler to our Mission Wealth ownership team.”

Robuck is very involved in many charities, volunteering often for United Cerebral Palsy, Hand-to-Hand Feeding Project, Jessie’s Place and Life Rolls On.

— Renee Hennessee is the marketing coordinator at Mission Wealth.