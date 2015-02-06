Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 6:01 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

CFW Foundation Awards Scholarship to Righetti Senior Stevie Wisz

By CFW Foundation | February 6, 2015 | 2:33 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education will hold a scholarship award ceremony honoring Righetti High School student Stevie Wisz.

Stevie Wisz

The ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. during the Board of Education meeting at the District Support Services Center Board Room, 2560 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria.

The CFW Foundation has been established by Caldwell Flores Winters Inc. to provide scholarships to graduating California high school students to pursue their post secondary education. The scholarship program provides opportunities for graduating California high school students to apply for assistance to attend four year colleges, technical schools and community colleges that provide programs in their area of interest.

The CFW Foundation has committed to $500,000 in scholarship awards over time. Approximately $400,000 has been awarded over the last eight years to 208 high school students across California. This 2015 award cycle will provide a total of $50,000 in scholarships to 26 high school students. Scholarship awards range from $1,000 to $5,000 per student.

“I have had the opportunity to work with many public school districts to improve and enhance the quality of education for California school children and I am proud to offer this scholarship program," Caldwell Flores Winters Inc. President and CFW Foundation trustee Ernesto Flores said. "Our program focuses on those students who have overcome challenges and wish to continue their education or training after high school.”

Wisz is a senior at Righetti High School. She plans to attend UCLA to pursue a medical career as a physician.

“Stevie has an incredible will and sense of purpose that propels her forward," Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson said. "I am confident that nothing will stand in her way as she moves to the next level of her education. All of us in the Santa Maria community are proud of her accomplishments and pleased with the opportunity the CFW Foundation has provided.”

Caldwell Flores Winters Inc. provides a full range of facilities and financial advisory services to school districts throughout the state. Caldwell Flores Winters Inc. has served California school districts for over 25 years and has become one of California’s most recognized financial advisory firms and a leader in the procurement of State aid and administration of local facilities programs.

