Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:47 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

C.G. Jung’s First-Generation Art Prints on Display at Pacifica Graduate Institute

By Erik Davis for Pacifica Graduate Institute | March 5, 2014 | 9:43 a.m.

An exhibition of first-generation fine art prints by C.G. Jung is showing at Pacifica Graduate Institute through April 4.

These momentous prints from Jung’s groundbreaking The Red Book have only previously been exhibited at the International Association of Analytical Psychology Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark, and at the Venice Biennale, one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world.

“You are able to see Jung’s personal paintings,” said Willow Young, certified Jungian analyst. “The Red Book was hidden for generations; now 100 years later, the images from Jung’s visions, inner experience and confrontation with the unconscious have come back to life.”

At the time of publication in 2009, Jung’s secret The Red Book was billed as the most influential unpublished work in the history of psychology. Five years later, The Red Book, with its exquisite images and provocative messages, still captivates our imagination and travels the world, now in yet a new form as fine art prints.

Through April 4, the artworks of Jung, enhanced and enlarged for color, quality and detail, are available to the public via a six-week, free exhibit at Pacifica Graduate Institute, 801 Ladera Lane in Santa Barbara.

Jung’s Liber Novus, The Red Book, is not simply a compendium of dream descriptions and derivations of archetypal roles and functions; it is a book that itself draws on an inter-cultural archetype, the illuminated manuscript. It could pass for a Bible rendered by a medieval monk, especially for the care with which Jung entered his writing as ornate Gothic script. He also took on similarly stylized and beautiful manners of non-western word-image conflation, including Persian miniature painting and East Asian calligraphy.

Using proprietary technology employed to reproduce The Red Book in facsimile and to create the reproductions, Digital Fusion, in cooperation with the Jung Foundation, has produced a suite of 77 large-scale prints that capture the vividness of Jung’s handiwork and present it, finally, as art.

Twenty-three individual curated images will be on display at Pacifica Graduate Institute through April, 4. While all 77 prints, 25 inches by 32.8 inches, will be available for purchase through the Pacifica Bookstore. Each print is authenticated through laser engraving and includes a numbered Certificate of Authenticity and description by London-based historian Sonu Shamdasani, who spent three years persuading the Jung family to endorse the publication of The Red Book.

— Erik Davis is the director of institutional advancement for Pacifica Graduate Institute.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 