C.G. Jung’s First-Generation Art Prints on Display at Pacifica Graduate Institute

An exhibition of first-generation fine art prints by C.G. Jung is showing at Pacifica Graduate Institute through April 4.

These momentous prints from Jung’s groundbreaking The Red Book have only previously been exhibited at the International Association of Analytical Psychology Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark, and at the Venice Biennale, one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world.

“You are able to see Jung’s personal paintings,” said Willow Young, certified Jungian analyst. “The Red Book was hidden for generations; now 100 years later, the images from Jung’s visions, inner experience and confrontation with the unconscious have come back to life.”

At the time of publication in 2009, Jung’s secret The Red Book was billed as the most influential unpublished work in the history of psychology. Five years later, The Red Book, with its exquisite images and provocative messages, still captivates our imagination and travels the world, now in yet a new form as fine art prints.

Through April 4, the artworks of Jung, enhanced and enlarged for color, quality and detail, are available to the public via a six-week, free exhibit at Pacifica Graduate Institute, 801 Ladera Lane in Santa Barbara.

Jung’s Liber Novus, The Red Book, is not simply a compendium of dream descriptions and derivations of archetypal roles and functions; it is a book that itself draws on an inter-cultural archetype, the illuminated manuscript. It could pass for a Bible rendered by a medieval monk, especially for the care with which Jung entered his writing as ornate Gothic script. He also took on similarly stylized and beautiful manners of non-western word-image conflation, including Persian miniature painting and East Asian calligraphy.

Using proprietary technology employed to reproduce The Red Book in facsimile and to create the reproductions, Digital Fusion, in cooperation with the Jung Foundation, has produced a suite of 77 large-scale prints that capture the vividness of Jung’s handiwork and present it, finally, as art.

Twenty-three individual curated images will be on display at Pacifica Graduate Institute through April, 4. While all 77 prints, 25 inches by 32.8 inches, will be available for purchase through the Pacifica Bookstore. Each print is authenticated through laser engraving and includes a numbered Certificate of Authenticity and description by London-based historian Sonu Shamdasani, who spent three years persuading the Jung family to endorse the publication of The Red Book.

— Erik Davis is the director of institutional advancement for Pacifica Graduate Institute.